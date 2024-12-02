Evans recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Panthers.

Evans began his performance with a highlight-reel two-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter and operated as Baker Mayfield's top target from there. On top of the impressive grab in the end zone, Evans also topped the century mark for the first time in 2024 thanks to lengthy receptions of 27, 21 and 17 yards. He's also unsurprisingly operated as one of Tampa Bay's best offensive weapons near the end zone, as he now has seven touchdowns in nine games on the campaign.