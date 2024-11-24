Evans (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants, is on track to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was essentially expected as Evans suggested earlier in the month that he was anticipating returning following the team's Week 11 bye. Fantasy managers will need to confirm the veteran's status ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET, but should the 31-year-old be officially cleared he'll likely be extremely motivated to continue his 1,000-yard receiving streak that dates back to his debut in 2014.