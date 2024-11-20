Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Evans (hamstring) is trending toward a return to action Sunday at the Giants, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After Evans aggravated a strained right hamstring Week 7 against the Ravens, Bowles relayed that the wide receiver would miss the three games before Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye. There was an expectation that Evans would be available after the team's midseason respite, but he'll need to get through this week unscathed in order to do so. He was seen on the field during Monday's unofficial practice coming out of the bye, and his listing on Wednesday's injury report could be telling for his upcoming availability.