Howard (ankle) signed with the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Howard was with the Broncos in training camp but went down with an ankle injury and was eventually waived off injured reserve with an injury settlement. The 25-year-old could be promoted to the active roster should the team suffer any more injuries at tight end.

