Cameron Mitchell: Waived by Colts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts waived Cameron Mitchell Saturday.
Mitchell signed with the Colts in early November for added depth in the secondary. The decision to move on from the 24-year-old makes room for Charvarius Ward to come off injured reserve. Mitchell appeared in just one game for the Colts this season, accounting for two total tackles (one solo).
