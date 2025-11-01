default-cbs-image
The Colts signed Mitchell off their practice squad Saturday.

The Northwestern product has appeared in five games with the Browns and Colts this season, recording three total tackles over 103 total snaps (97 on defense, six on special teams). Now that Mitchell is back with Indianapolis' active roster, he's expected to play a depth role in the secondary in the Week 9 matchup against the Steelers.

