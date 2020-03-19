Cameron Tom: Becomes free agent
Tom (undisclosed) is an unrestricted free agent after the Saints declined to tender him a contract, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old spent the 2019 campaign on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Tom appeared in 11 games (one start) during 2018 with New Orleans.
