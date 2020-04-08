Saints' Cameron Tom: Back with New Orleans
Tom signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Tom spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, and the Saints didn't tender him a contract as a restricted free agent in March. The 24-year-old will likely be competing for a depth role on the interior offensive line in training camp.
