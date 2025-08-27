Carson Steele: Joins KC's practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Steele signed with Kansas City's practice squad Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Steele failed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp but went unclaimed on waivers, so he'll stick with the Chiefs organization. He can contribute as either a running back or fullback in the backfield, but Steele isn't guaranteed to be the next man up if injuries strike, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire is also signing with Kansas City's practice squad.
