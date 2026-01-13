Eagles' Carson Steele: Gets chance with Eagles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Philadelphia signed Steele to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Steele didn't log a single regular-season appearance in 2025, though he did spend time on Kansas City's practice squad. Next, the hybrid fullback/running back will get an opportunity to compete for a depth role in the Eagles' backfield this offseason.
