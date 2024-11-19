James tallied 10 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense in Sunday's 34-27 win over Cincinnati.

Sunday marked the first time in the 2024 regular season that James registered 10 combined tackles, and he finished second on the Chargers in that category behind Daiyan Henley (11). James also logged his first sack since Week 3 against the Steelers, as he combined with Tuli Tuipulotu to take down Joe Burrow late in the first quarter for a four-yard loss. James has played 100 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps in seven of nine regular-season games, and on the year he's up to 59 tackles (38 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.