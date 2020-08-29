Tranquill is expected to occupy a three-down role this season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
This is a bit of a two-fold breakdown as there was some thought Tranquill could take over at middle linebacker, moving Perryman or 2020 first-round pick Kenneth Murray to the outside. Instead, Tranquill will start on the outside and should play every down as well with the likes of Murray or even Kyzir White rotating off the field in obvious passing situations. It's an important distinction in deeper IDP leagues as Tranquill registered 75 tackles despite playing just 322 defensive snaps his rookie year.
