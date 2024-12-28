Molden broke the fibula in his left leg during the Chargers' 40-7 win over the Patriots on Saturday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Molden was carted off late in the third quarter of Saturday's game after suffering a non-contact injury to his left leg. Initial tests have revealed that he suffered a broken fibula, and if further tests confirm the diagnosis he will be sidelined for the rest of the 2024 campaign. Molden will end the regular season with 75 tackles (43 solo), seven pass defenses (including three interceptions) and two fumble recoveries across 15 games. Eddie Jackson will likely start at free safety in the Chargers' regular-season finale against the Raiders due to Molden's injury.