Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Palmer (foot) isn't in line to practice Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

After exiting the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Patriots with the foot injury, Palmer didn't practice in any fashion last week before sitting out the Chargers' 34-20 win over the Raiders in the regular-season finale. He's yet to take any tangible steps forward in his recovery from the injury as the Chargers begin prepping for Saturday's wild-card game in Houston, but Palmer will still have two more opportunities to get in some on-field work before the team decides whether he'll take a designation into the weekend. In Palmer's absence in Week 18, DJ Chark stepped in as the Chargers' No. 3 wideout and finished with a six-yard touchdown reception across three targets.