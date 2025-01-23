Fulton finished the 2024 regular season with 51 tackles (39 solo) and seven pass defenses (including one interception) across 15 games.

Fulton was Tennessee's second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Titans, but he opted to sign a one-year, $3.13 million contract with the Chargers in March of 2024. Fulton started in every game he played, but he could be on his way out of Los Angeles if the Chargers opt to go with rookies Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart (shoulder) as the starting outside corners for the 2025 campaign.