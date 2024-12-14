Shenault was elevated from the Chargers' practice squad to their active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Shenault joined Los Angeles' practice squad last Thursday and could get his first game action with the club Sunday. He spent the majority of the campaign with Seattle, catching five of five targets for 36 yards over 11 games while also returning kicks before he was waived Dec. 2. Shenault could see some reps on offense against Tampa Bay on Sunday with Jalen Reagor (finger) landing on injured reserve Saturday and with Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) questionable to suit up. Shenault is also an option to replace Reagor as an option for returning kicks behind Derius Davis.