Smith is poised for more work Sunday at Buffalo with Isiah Pacheco (knee) ruled out for that contest, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Pacheco wasn't able to practice this week due to the right MCL sprain that he sustained during Monday's win against the Commanders. Kareem Hunt is the obvious player to help fill the void in Pacheco's absence, but Smith also should benefit in what has been mostly a two-pronged Chiefs backfield this season. While Smith hasn't been very productive on the ground through the first eight games of his career (25 carries for 75 yards), the rookie seventh-round pick has hauled in 14 of 18 targets for 122 yards. He's also still in search of his first TD as a pro.