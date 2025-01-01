Humphries (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Humphries has been sidelined for the Chiefs' last three games after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 14 win over the Chargers. However, the 31-year-old practiced in full Wednesday, suggesting he's now recovered from the issue. Humphries could serve as the Chiefs' top left tackle in the Week 18 matchup against the Broncos, though he might also rest, as Kansas City has already secured the AFC's No. 1 seed.