Butker (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Butker returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a meniscus injury in early November. His limited session suggests that he could return as soon as Kansas City's Week 15 matchup against the Browns; however, his participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into his availability Sunday. Additionally, Butker must still be activated to the Chiefs' active roster in order to play in Week 15.