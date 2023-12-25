Pacheco is under evaluation for a head injury during Monday's game against the Raiders.

Pacheco made a visit to the sideline medical tent late in the third quarter before the Chiefs announced his potential health concern. If he eventually is diagnosed with a concussion, Pacheco will finish Week 16 with 11 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown and four catches (on four targets) for zero yards. With Jerick McKinnon (groin) on injured reserve, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is poised to lead Kansas City's backfield in Pacheco's absence.