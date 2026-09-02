Lions GM Brad Holmes said Wednesday that Pacheco (back) doesn't have a clear timetable for return, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Pacheco was placed on injured reserve with his back issue and will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. It sounds like his absence could extend beyond Week 5 when he's first eligible to play. In the meantime, Jacob Saylors looks like the direct backup to Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield. Gibbs could see some heavy snaps this season after the departure of steady veteran running mate David Montgomery over the offseason.