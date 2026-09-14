Pacheco (back) underwent surgery Monday and is expected to be out for a significant amount of time, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Pacheco was already on injured reserve, but he's looking at a lengthy recovery. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the running back is expected to be sidelined 12 weeks, giving him a "chance" to return sometime in December. With Pacheco sidelined in Week 1 against the Saints, Jahmyr Gibbs handled 29 of the team's 31 backfield carries, turning them into 156 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Gibbs also caught all five of his targets for 30 yards and played 57 of 77 offensive snaps. Sione Vaki played 22 snaps on offense but touched the ball just three times for 18 yards. Gibbs cemented himself as the premier player in fantasy football.