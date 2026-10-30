Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Pacheco (back) has a chance to return in late December, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Pacheco has been sidelined for the entirety of the regular season to this point after undergoing back surgery in September. Sione Vaki has been working as the Lions' clear RB2, though Jahmyr Gibbs has been a true workhorse out of the backfield. If Pacheco does return at the end of the regular season, it's hard to envision him having a big impact coming off back surgery.