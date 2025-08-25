Chiefs' Jaylen Watson: Past concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson recorded one pass defended in Friday's 29-27 preseason loss to the Bears.
Watson suffered a concussion in Kansas City's first preseason game and had been sidelined since. He passed protocol and logged 18 total snaps (17 on defense) and should be ready to roll for Kansas City's Week 1 matchup against the Chargers.
