Hunt (quadricep) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

For the second week in a row, Hunt is appearing on Kansas City's injury report with a listed quad issue, but his ability to practice fully Thursday clears up any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos. With Isiah Pacheco (fibula) not expected to return from injured reserve until late November at the earliest, Hunt should be in line for at least two more outings as Kansas City's lead back. Though he's averaging a meager 3.7 yards per carry through five contests since signing with the Chiefs, Hunt has been a strong fantasy option on the back of heavy volume (at least 16 touches in each game) and a nose for the end zone (five touchdowns).