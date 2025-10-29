Danna recorded three tackles (one solo) including 1.0 sacks and an interception during Monday's 28-7 win versus the Commanders.

Danna's interception came in the middle of the first quarter when a screen pass bounced off wideout Deebo Samuel's chest in the red zone, and his sack came late in the third quarter when he ran unblocked right through the middle of Washington's offensive line. He'll be looking to build on Monday's success in Week 9 at Buffalo.