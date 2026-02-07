Danna ended the 2025 season with 25 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and added one interception over 15 games.

Danna ended up playing in two more games than in 2024, yet ended with 2.5 fewer sacks and 16 fewer tackles. This is likely because Danna was playing more snaps in 2024, as the 2025 Chiefs defense saw more rotational play from rookie Ashton Gillotte. If the starting edge rusher cannot increase his impact in 2026, he may lose the starting role to Gillotte and be forced to take a more secondary role in the Chiefs' defense.