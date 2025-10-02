Danna (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Danna missed the Chiefs' last two games due to a quadriceps injury that he sustained in Week 2 against the Eagles. He was able to practice without restrictions Thursday, and the 2020 fifth-rounder is trending towards making his return against the Jaguars on Monday. Danna's return would likely lead to a drop in snaps at defensive end for Malik Herring and rookie third-rounder Ashton Gillotte.