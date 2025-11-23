Chiefs' Noah Gray: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts.
Gray was taken to the locker room late in the fourth quarter, and given the stage of the game, it is unlikely that he will return Sunday. Robert Tonyan will be the Chiefs' backup tight end behind Travis Kelce the rest of the way.
