Mahomes completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 196 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions without recording a carry in Sunday's 30-21 loss to Buffalo.

Mahomes threw a pair of interceptions that proved to be costly in Sunday's marquee matchup between superstar quarterbacks. While Josh Allen got the win for his club, Mahomes provided fantasy managers with his second game with three touchdown passes over the Chiefs' last three contests. In addition to this game representing Kansas City's first loss of the season, it was also Mahomes' first appearance in 2024 without recording a rushing attempt. No longer undefeated, Mahomes and the Chiefs should be locked in for a soft matchup against Carolina next Sunday.