Kelce was held to two receptions (four targets) for eight yards in Sunday's 30-21 loss to the Bills.

It was a game to forget for both Kelce and the Chiefs after the team suffered its first loss of the 2024 campaign. The star tight end couldn't even salvage fantasy managers' Sundays with a touchdown on either of his short catches. To make matters worse, backup Noah Gray poached two potential scoring chances from the longtime starter in Kansas City. Kelce was coming off of his best three-week stretch of the season prior to Sunday's dud, so look for better results as the Chiefs attempt to bounce back against the Panthers next Sunday.