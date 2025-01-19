Kelce corralled seven of eight targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-14 win over Houston.

A well-rested Kelce walked into Saturday's divisional round tilt and casually dropped his best receiving line of the season. The 35-year-old dominated the middle of the field in a matchup that had Kansas City at a disadvantage on the perimeters. Kelce saw his season totals take a dip in 2024, but it is obvious that he remains quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite target when the stakes are raised. The Chiefs will now prepare to host next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against either the Bills or the Ravens.