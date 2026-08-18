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Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton: Dealing with hamstring issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thornton is dealing with a hamstring issue, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Thornton left Tuesday's practice session on a cart, and now there's more clarification on what caused the early exit. Hamstring issues can be tricky for receivers, and the timing is unfortunate with the season less than a month away. Thornton's timeline will be set once the severity of the hamstring injury is revealed. Regardless, Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals should get more opportunities in Thornton's absence.

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