Worthy caught seven of 11 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 10 yards in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Worthy just missed catching a 24-yard touchdown pass late in the first half, failing to get his second foot down inbounds in the end zone as he tried to secure the catch. He also hurt his ankle just before halftime but returned for the second half and proceeded to set a new career high in catches while leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. The rookie made no mistake with another chance to score in the third quarter, recording an eight-yard touchdown reception for his eighth total touchdown through 15 games. Even with fellow speedster Hollywood Brown (shoulder) back in the fold, Worthy's poised to maintain a prominent role in Kansas City's offense against the Steelers on Christmas.