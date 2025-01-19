Worthy brought in five of six targets for 45 receiving yards while losing eight yards on his only rushing attempt in Saturday's 23-14 playoff win over the Texans.

Worthy was the only wideout to record a reception for Kansas City after DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster all finished with bagels in that category. It wasn't all roses for the speedy rookie after Worthy was stopped for an eight-yard loss in his only work as a rusher. Expect Worthy to serve a similar role on offense in the next round of the playoffs as the Chiefs prepare to host the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.