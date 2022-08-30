The Texans released Conley on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Conley is an experienced starter who ran with the first-team offense this preseason, though he might've been with the backups if the Texans hadn't been resting top receiver Brandin Cooks. The team likely saves some money and cap space by going with a younger guy instead of Conley, assuming the veteran isn't re-signed in the coming days. Chris Moore could be Houston's No. 3 receiver behind Cooks and Nico Collins to start the season.