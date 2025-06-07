Conley (elbow) has decided to retire from the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Conley had been a free agent after playing in 15 regular-season games with San Francisco last year, tallying six catches on 12 targets for 76 yards. He injured his elbow during the 49ers' final contest of the campaign, but it wasn't announced as a severe issue, and the injury wasn't mentioned as a factor in the wideout's decision to retire. The Georgia product's best campaign came in 2019 with Jacksonville, when he recorded career-high marks of 47 receptions (on 90 targets) for 775 yards while tying a career best with five touchdowns over 16 regular-season contests.