Chris Okoye: Released from IR
Okoye (undisclosed) was released from the Bengals' injured reserve on Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Okoye landed on Cincinnati's injured reserve after being waived/injured with an undisclosed injury. Now that Okoye has reached an injury settlement with the Bengals, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
