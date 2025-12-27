The Broncos signed Schrader to the practice squad Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

The Broncos claimed Schrader on Dec. 15 before waiving him Thursday. The running back has yet to play in a game for the team, but will wait for a potential elevation opportunity. With RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie all healthy and active, Schrader is not a likely candidate for elevation to the active roster this week.