Richardson (back) was listed as a non-participant after Wednesday's walk-through practice, but Colts coach Shane Steichen hopes the quarterback can play Sunday against Jacksonville, Amanda Foster of colts.com reports.

Richardson revealed Wednesday that he was barely able to walk last Tuesday because the pain from a disc issue in his back was so bad. He said he's feeling "way better" this week and will try to play in the season finale, hoping to finish out a disappointing year with a strong individual performance and a Colts win. Richardson also revealed that he's dealt with back spasms since eighth grade and has issues that "might be chronic" (but won't necessarily require surgery), per James Boyd of The Athletic. None of this is good news for his long-term outlook, nor for his Week 18 rushing projection if he plays.