The Colts are reportedly optimistic about Richardson (back/foot) playing Sunday against the Giants, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.

Per the report, Richardson has made consistent progress and is responding to treatment, but the QB's performance in Friday's practice will be critical in determining his Week 17 status. After being deemed a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Richardson didn't participate in practice Thursday, which led to Joe Flacco taking first-team signal-caller reps in his place, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.