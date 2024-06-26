Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday in an appearance on "The GM Shuffle with Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefet" podcast that Richardson (shoulder) will "be full go" for training camp.

Richardson had rest days mixed into his on-field work during OTAs and mandatory minicamp as a result of shoulder soreness, but those bouts of fatigue don't seem to have represented an actual setback. Instead, the Colts are simply trying to take a cautious approach with Richardson as he recovers from October surgery on his right throwing shoulder. By the time training camp kicks off in late July, Richardson should be at full strength, but if he's still having to take days off at that time, it could represent more cause for concern. At full health, Richardson's combination of arm strength, size, and speed provide him with a tremendous fantasy ceiling, especially with rookie second-rounder Adonai Mitchell joining Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce.