Colts' Anthony Walker: Set for multiple-week absence
Walker (groin) will miss at least a couple weeks of practice, Mike Chappell of IndySportsCentral.com reports.
Walker, who left Sunday's practice early due to a groin injury, will be sidelined until mid-August due to the issue. Skai Moore figures to see additional reps with the first-team defense as a result of Walker's injury.
