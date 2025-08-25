The Bucs released Walker (knee) on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker didn't practice at all during training camp, as he spent the entirety of the summer on the active/PUP list recovering from a knee injury. The Bucs didn't feel like Walker would be able to contribute in Week 1, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports, but the team has interest in signing him to the practice squad if he doesn't land a job elsewhere.