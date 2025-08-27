Walker (knee) has a workout scheduled with the Colts on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker was released with a non-football injury designation by the Buccaneers on Monday but is healthy enough a few days later to work out for Indianapolis, where he played from 2017 through 2020 prior to joining Cleveland for three years and Miami for one. Tampa Bay had expressed interest in adding Walker to its practice squad if he doesn't join a 53-man roster elsewhere.