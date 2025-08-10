Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Nearing return to field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that Walker (lower leg), who remains on the active/non-football injury list, is "close" to returning to practice, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.
Bowles specified that Walker is recovering from a lower leg injury sustained earlier this offseason. Once health, Walker is expected to compete for a starting role at inside linebacker.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Sidelined with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Listed as week-to-week•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Placed on NFI list•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Heads to Tampa Bay•
-
Dolphins' Anthony Walker: Tallies 68 stops in 2024•
-
Dolphins' Anthony Walker: Ruled out for Week 18•