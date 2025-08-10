default-cbs-image
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that Walker (lower leg), who remains on the active/non-football injury list, is "close" to returning to practice, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Bowles specified that Walker is recovering from a lower leg injury sustained earlier this offseason. Once health, Walker is expected to compete for a starting role at inside linebacker.

