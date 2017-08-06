Parry returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two workouts with a groin injury, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Parry is in the midst of a tough battle with Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods for the starting nose tackle position. It is believed that Grover Stewart has capability as a tackle as well, so Parry will need to stay healthy during the preseason.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories