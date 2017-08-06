Colts' David Parry: Returns to practice
Parry returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two workouts with a groin injury, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Parry is in the midst of a tough battle with Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods for the starting nose tackle position. It is believed that Grover Stewart has capability as a tackle as well, so Parry will need to stay healthy during the preseason.
More News
-
Colts' David Parry: Sidelined by unknown ailment•
-
Colts' David Parry: Returns from offseason pectoral injury•
-
Colts' David Parry: Reaches plea deal•
-
Colts' David Parry: Charged with multiple felonies•
-
Colts' David Parry: Arrested in Scottsdale, AZ•
-
Colts' David Parry: Sustains pectoral strain•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...