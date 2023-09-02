Jackson is on track to start Week 1 against Jacksonville, with Zack Moss (arm) expected back for Week 2 or 3, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jackson was Indy's lead back for most of the preseason, with rookie Evan Hull also taking some snaps on the first-team offense. Moss is still expected to climb back atop the depth chart at some point in September, but perhaps not for Week 1 after he broke his arm/wrist at the end of July. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is officially out for the first four games on the PUP list and still wants to be traded.