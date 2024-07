Houston worked out Jackson (undisclosed) on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jackson was waived by the Giants with an injury settlement back in May, so he's now looking for another opportunity to make an impression. Given that the Texans signed Joe Mixon this offseason, still have Dameon Pierce under contract and just spent a draft pick on Jawhar Jordan, the path to a roster spot in Houston would be narrow for Jackson even if he did get signed.