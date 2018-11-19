Ebron did not have a reception and was not targeted in Sunday's win over Tennessee. He played on 25 of the offense's 62 snaps.

Ebron did't have a reception a week after he had three touchdowns in the Week 10 win over Jacksonville even though he played more snaps Sunday than the week before (21). Ebron drew extra attention from the defense given his red zone success as he had a cornerback covering him frequently, according to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis.